Healing Through Art: Swiss Doctors Prescribe Cultural Visits for Mental Well-being

Doctors in Neuchatel, Switzerland, are pioneering a unique pilot program aimed at improving the mental health of their patients by prescribing visits to cultural sites. Patients struggling with mental health conditions and chronic illnesses can now receive prescriptions for strolls in public gardens as well as visits to art galleries and museums.

Launched last month, this initiative seeks to provide relief and promote physical activity among residents dealing with stress and anxiety. "It allows them to forget their worries and find a moment of joy," said Dr. Patricia Lehmann, who participates in the program. The initiative, which provides 500 free prescriptions for cultural visits, is inspired by a 2019 World Health Organization study on the healing power of art.

The project is set to run for a year, with hopes of expanding if successful. "We hope health insurance will one day cover culture as a form of therapy," said Julie Courcier Delafontaine, head of the city's culture department. The program aims not only to promote mental well-being but also reaffirms the value of culture for human health.

(With inputs from agencies.)