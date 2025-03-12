Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Revamps Film Industry with New Policy Initiative

Arunachal Pradesh's government plans to introduce a new film policy to revitalize the state's film industry. IPR Minister Nyato Dukam announced that an interim committee has been approved to draft the policy, which aims to support local filmmakers and boost production. The policy is expected by next financial year.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is gearing up to launch a new film policy aimed at rejuvenating the state's cinematic landscape. Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam revealed this development during a recent assembly session, highlighting the administration's commitment to enhancing the local film industry.

Minister Dukam, in response to queries from BJP MLA Tai Nikio, disclosed that the state cabinet has greenlit an interim committee tasked with crafting the policy. This initiative includes collaboration with key stakeholders and experts in the field, ensuring a comprehensive strategy to aid filmmakers.

Concerns were raised by Nikio regarding the current challenges faced by local filmmakers due to a lack of structured policy. The minister assured the assembly that the forthcoming comprehensive policy would address these issues, fostering a supportive environment for film production and encouraging investment in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

