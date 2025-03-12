Arunachal Pradesh Revamps Film Industry with New Policy Initiative

The Arunachal Pradesh government is gearing up to launch a new film policy aimed at rejuvenating the state's cinematic landscape. Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam revealed this development during a recent assembly session, highlighting the administration's commitment to enhancing the local film industry.

Minister Dukam, in response to queries from BJP MLA Tai Nikio, disclosed that the state cabinet has greenlit an interim committee tasked with crafting the policy. This initiative includes collaboration with key stakeholders and experts in the field, ensuring a comprehensive strategy to aid filmmakers.

Concerns were raised by Nikio regarding the current challenges faced by local filmmakers due to a lack of structured policy. The minister assured the assembly that the forthcoming comprehensive policy would address these issues, fostering a supportive environment for film production and encouraging investment in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)