Left Menu

Bombay High Court Clears Kailash Kher of Religious Sentiment Charges

The Bombay High Court dismissed a complaint against singer Kailash Kher for allegedly offending religious sentiments with his song 'Babam Bam' on Lord Shiva. The court found no deliberate intent to harm feelings in the video, which merely praised Lord Shiva, citing societal intolerance of dissent as problematic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:08 IST
Bombay High Court Clears Kailash Kher of Religious Sentiment Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has quashed a complaint against singer Kailash Kher, who was accused of hurting religious sentiments with his song 'Babam Bam' featuring Lord Shiva. The court observed that there was no deliberate or malicious intent in Kher's actions, dismissing the claims of vulgarity in the video.

The complaint from Narinder Makkar in Ludhiana led to a legal battle beginning in 2014, alleging that the video was offensive to Shiva devotees due to its portrayal of scantily dressed women. However, the high court concluded that the song was a tribute to Lord Shiva and not intended to outrage religious feelings.

The court, referencing author A G Noorani, noted that intolerance and dissent have historically plagued Indian society. The ruling highlighted the importance of recognizing the right to disagree in a free society, while clarifying that penalizing artistic expression in this case was unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025