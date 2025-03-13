Protesters Rally Against Arrest of Activist Linked to Columbia University Movements

On Thursday, protesters from a Jewish group filled Trump Tower's lobby to denounce the arrest of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, who became known for his leadership in campus protests against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Khalil, a permanent US resident married to an American, was detained outside his New York City home and faces deportation. His arrest by Trump administration's actions have been criticized as an attack on free speech. Actor Debra Winger, among the demonstrators, accused the administration of co-opting antisemitism while ignoring Jewish safety.

Khalil is detained in Louisiana while his supporters argue his detainment is unjust, staging protests nationwide as concerns grow over the implications on free speech since Khalil stands as a symbol for pro-Palestinian activism in the US.

