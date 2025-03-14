Left Menu

John Lennon Immortalized: Special Coin Collection Unveiled

The Royal Mint has released a commemorative coin collection in honor of John Lennon, marking the year he would have turned 85. The coin, featuring Lennon's portrait, is part of the Mint's 'music legends' series and will be available in various metals and prices starting from £18.50.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a tribute to music legend John Lennon, the Royal Mint has unveiled a special coin collection as he would have turned 85 this year. The coin, available starting Monday, has been crafted to honor Lennon's enduring legacy as an artist and peace advocate.

The design, inspired by a 1974 photograph taken by Bob Gruen, features a side profile of Lennon on the roof of his New York penthouse. The word 'Imagine,' referencing his iconic song, is etched alongside his name, linking back to his considerable influence during the late 20th century music scene.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, stated that Lennon's achievements would be eternally celebrated through this unique edition. Priced between £18.50 and £6,420, fans and collectors can purchase the coins in gold and various other forms through the Royal Mint's official site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

