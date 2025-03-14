John Lennon Immortalized: Special Coin Collection Unveiled

In a tribute to music legend John Lennon, the Royal Mint has unveiled a special coin collection as he would have turned 85 this year. The coin, available starting Monday, has been crafted to honor Lennon's enduring legacy as an artist and peace advocate.

The design, inspired by a 1974 photograph taken by Bob Gruen, features a side profile of Lennon on the roof of his New York penthouse. The word 'Imagine,' referencing his iconic song, is etched alongside his name, linking back to his considerable influence during the late 20th century music scene.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, stated that Lennon's achievements would be eternally celebrated through this unique edition. Priced between £18.50 and £6,420, fans and collectors can purchase the coins in gold and various other forms through the Royal Mint's official site.

(With inputs from agencies.)