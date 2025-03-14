Uttar Pradesh's Holi: A Celebration of Security, Culture, and Unity

Uttar Pradesh's Holi celebrations ended peacefully, marked by colorful cultural displays and a spirit of interfaith unity. Despite coinciding with Friday prayers, the festival maintained tranquility owing to authorities' preventive measures.

To curtail any potential unrest, security was heightened with surveillance drones and CCTV in strategic areas. In Lucknow, a Bollywood-themed celebration saw locals and tourists dancing and exchanging colors. In contrast, Shahjahanpur followed its traditional procession with robust security, quelling any disturbances swiftly.

Mathura and Vrindavan celebrated with religious zeal, as temple towns came alive in vibrant hues. Crucial to these festivities were the messages of unity at the Deva Sharif Dargah, illustrating the communal harmony prevalent during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)