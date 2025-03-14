Left Menu

Colors of Unity: Holi Celebrations Across India

Holi was celebrated peacefully across India amid heightened security measures, as it coincided with Islamic Friday prayers. Despite some disruptions, the festival symbolized unity and cultural vibrancy, with greetings from leaders like PM Modi emphasizing its role in fostering harmony among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:49 IST
Colors of Unity: Holi Celebrations Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Holi celebrations were conducted across India under a tight security net, coinciding with the second Friday prayers of Ramzan, ensuring peaceful revelry despite scattered disruptions. Throughout the nation, vibrant hues filled the air, as citizens celebrated this festival of colors.

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district and Delhi, significant security deployments ensured orderly festivities. Over 25,000 personnel monitored sensitive areas in the capital with the aid of CCTV and drones. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended greetings, highlighting Holi's role in promoting unity.

From Haryana to Assam, Holi underscored a celebration of diversity and harmony, though incidents in Manipur and Himachal Pradesh highlighted the need for vigilance. Celebrations also found their way into pop culture with an Archie Comics release featuring an Indian Holi storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

