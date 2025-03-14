Stepping Up the Game: 'Handbook of Cricket Psychology' Launched

Former cricketer Krishnaraj Srinath has added a new title to his resume—that of an author. He, along with psychologist MN Viswanath, launched the book 'Handbook of Cricket Psychology' on Friday. The publication seeks to delve into how athletes manage pressures and emotional challenges, ultimately boosting their performance on the field.

The book has already garnered attention within the cricketing world, featuring a foreword penned by legendary Indian cricketer Anil Kumble. Srinath, who played for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in 24 first-class matches scoring 1169 runs, transitions smoothly from his playing career into a new domain after dabbling with umpiring and coaching.

The launch event was graced by prominent figures such as former India opener WV Raman and ex-pacers Dodda Ganesh and S Arvind, as well as several Karnataka cricket stars like VS Thilak Naidu and others, marking the significance of this new literary addition to the world of sports psychology.

(With inputs from agencies.)