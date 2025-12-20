Left Menu

Global Athletes Shine at Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata

World champions and Olympic medalists are set to compete with India's top distance runners at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. Notable participants include Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, and Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana. Indian athletes Gulveer Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav lead the national challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:11 IST
Global Athletes Shine at Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This Sunday, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata will host an impressive roster of international champions, including world-renowned marathoners Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, and Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana. These athletes will compete alongside India's top-distance runners, making the event a thrilling spectacle.

Simbu, the reigning world men's marathon champion, embraces the challenge, viewing running as both a joy and national duty, while Cheptegei, a double Olympic champion, expressed his sentimental connection to India as part of his international journey. Meanwhile, Ramakongoana, arriving in peak form with a recent national record, is ready to tackle the transitional 25K race.

On the Indian front, Gulveer Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav are poised to lead the national contingent. Singh aims for steady improvement ahead of the Commonwealth and Asian Games, while Jadhav, a two-time champion, seeks to leverage her course familiarity. The race, with over 23,000 participants and equal prize money, continues to elevate road racing in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025