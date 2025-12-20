Global Athletes Shine at Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata

This Sunday, the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata will host an impressive roster of international champions, including world-renowned marathoners Tanzania's Alphonce Simbu, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, and Lesotho's Tebello Ramakongoana. These athletes will compete alongside India's top-distance runners, making the event a thrilling spectacle.

Simbu, the reigning world men's marathon champion, embraces the challenge, viewing running as both a joy and national duty, while Cheptegei, a double Olympic champion, expressed his sentimental connection to India as part of his international journey. Meanwhile, Ramakongoana, arriving in peak form with a recent national record, is ready to tackle the transitional 25K race.

On the Indian front, Gulveer Singh and Sanjivani Jadhav are poised to lead the national contingent. Singh aims for steady improvement ahead of the Commonwealth and Asian Games, while Jadhav, a two-time champion, seeks to leverage her course familiarity. The race, with over 23,000 participants and equal prize money, continues to elevate road racing in India.

