Neetu Kapoor's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Alia Bhatt

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday with a touching Instagram post, calling her a "gorgeous friend." Alia returned early from a planned getaway due to the passing of filmmaker Deb Mukherjee. Alia is currently filming 'Love and War,' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:01 IST
Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor (Photo/Instagram/@neetu54). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor commemorated her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday with a heartfelt message on social media. In her Instagram stories, Neetu shared a picture of herself and Alia, both beaming, and dubbed the image "precious" as it was their first photo together. Neetu described Alia as a "gorgeous friend" and extended warm birthday wishes.

Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's son, in April 2022, had initially planned to celebrate her birthday and Holi in Alibaug. However, she left early due to the passing of Deb Mukherjee, the father of her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. Alia, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and husband Ranbir, visited Ayan to offer their condolences.

Celebrating her birthday on March 12, Alia Bhatt took the opportunity to discuss her forthcoming film 'Love and War,' under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Alia mentioned that the cast is currently filming night scenes to complement Bhansali's intricate storytelling style. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

