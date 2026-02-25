Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Health Update: All Is Well

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly in good health, according to his family, following rumors of a heart attack. Recent reports suggested that Bhansali was hospitalized after a heart attack during his 63rd birthday celebrations. However, family sources have confirmed that the director merely underwent a routine medical check-up, dispelling any concerns.

His family expressed gratitude for the outpour of support and well-wishes from fans and assured that there is no cause for worry. They emphasized the routine nature of the hospital visit and expressed appreciation for the care and concern shown by the public.

Bhansali, acclaimed for cinematic hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and the series 'Heeramandi', is currently engrossed in the production of his new period romance, 'Love and War', featuring stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

(With inputs from agencies.)