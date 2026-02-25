Left Menu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Health Update: All Is Well

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is 'absolutely fine' following routine medical checks, contrary to media speculations about a heart attack on his birthday. His family assured fans there was no cause for concern. Bhansali continues his work on the upcoming film 'Love and War'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:40 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Health Update: All Is Well
Health
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly in good health, according to his family, following rumors of a heart attack. Recent reports suggested that Bhansali was hospitalized after a heart attack during his 63rd birthday celebrations. However, family sources have confirmed that the director merely underwent a routine medical check-up, dispelling any concerns.

His family expressed gratitude for the outpour of support and well-wishes from fans and assured that there is no cause for worry. They emphasized the routine nature of the hospital visit and expressed appreciation for the care and concern shown by the public.

Bhansali, acclaimed for cinematic hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', and the series 'Heeramandi', is currently engrossed in the production of his new period romance, 'Love and War', featuring stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026