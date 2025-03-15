Left Menu

Celebrating Tamil: A Sweet Language and Cultural Asset

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauded Tamil as a vital asset for India and the world, emphasizing the importance of preserving its cultural richness. He reflected on his introduction to Tamil at IIT Kanpur and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts to honor all Indian languages in policy and practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:42 IST
Celebrating Tamil: A Sweet Language and Cultural Asset
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed Tamil as a 'sweet' language and a critical asset not only for India but for the world. The minister spoke at an event near Sriperumbudur, emphasizing the cultural depth and global value of Tamil.

Vaishnaw credited his academic background at IIT Kanpur for introducing him to the Tamil language, through his professor Sadagopan. The minister recalled the cultural knowledge he gained and expressed how this linguistic asset should be celebrated.

Highlighting nationalist perspectives, Vaishnaw noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to ensure every Indian language receives its rightful acknowledgment and inclusion, particularly in laws and policies. He addressed integration over division, focusing on unity to boost India's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025