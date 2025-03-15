Celebrating Tamil: A Sweet Language and Cultural Asset

On Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed Tamil as a 'sweet' language and a critical asset not only for India but for the world. The minister spoke at an event near Sriperumbudur, emphasizing the cultural depth and global value of Tamil.

Vaishnaw credited his academic background at IIT Kanpur for introducing him to the Tamil language, through his professor Sadagopan. The minister recalled the cultural knowledge he gained and expressed how this linguistic asset should be celebrated.

Highlighting nationalist perspectives, Vaishnaw noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to ensure every Indian language receives its rightful acknowledgment and inclusion, particularly in laws and policies. He addressed integration over division, focusing on unity to boost India's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)