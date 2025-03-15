Left Menu

Kannada Actress Alleges DRI Misconduct in Gold Smuggling Probe

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, accused in a gold smuggling case, claims DRI officials assaulted her and forced her to sign documents. She alleges a false case was made against her, detailing mistreatment and pressure tactics. The DRI reportedly seized significant gold and cash from her, asserting her involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:03 IST
  • India

Renowned Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya has accused the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of forcibly implicating her in a high-profile gold smuggling case. She claims that officials assaulted her and coerced her into signing documents without consent.

In a letter to the DRI's Additional Director General, Ranya contends that she is falsely accused of smuggling over 14 kg of gold from Dubai. Despite being detained, her pleas of innocence were allegedly ignored by the officials.

The DRI maintains that a substantial amount of gold and cash was discovered upon her return at Kempegowda International Airport. The case has not only stirred controversy but also raised concerns about the alleged abuse of power by enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

