Kannada Actress Alleges DRI Misconduct in Gold Smuggling Probe

Renowned Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya has accused the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of forcibly implicating her in a high-profile gold smuggling case. She claims that officials assaulted her and coerced her into signing documents without consent.

In a letter to the DRI's Additional Director General, Ranya contends that she is falsely accused of smuggling over 14 kg of gold from Dubai. Despite being detained, her pleas of innocence were allegedly ignored by the officials.

The DRI maintains that a substantial amount of gold and cash was discovered upon her return at Kempegowda International Airport. The case has not only stirred controversy but also raised concerns about the alleged abuse of power by enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)