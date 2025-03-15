Left Menu

Pope Francis' Bold Reform Agenda: A New Chapter for the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has initiated a three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, signaling his ongoing leadership despite health challenges. The initiative extends the Synod of Bishops and focuses on inclusion and modernizing the Church. This decision quashes speculation about his potential resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:18 IST
Pope Francis' Bold Reform Agenda: A New Chapter for the Catholic Church
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old pontiff, has approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church. This decision extends his signature initiative, the Synod of Bishops, despite his ongoing health battle with double pneumonia. The reforms aim to include greater roles for women and LGBTQ people in the Church.

The Vatican announced that consultations with Catholics worldwide will precede another summit in 2028. Francis made this decision from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he remains hospitalized. His extended absence fueled rumors of potential resignation, emulating his predecessor Benedict XVI, but recent actions signal his intent to continue leading.

Cardinal Mario Grech, overseeing the reform process, described it as a 'new missionary impulse'. Despite criticism from some senior cardinals, the reforms represent hope for Francis' supporters. As he recovers, the pope's continued efforts to modernize the Church reinforce his enduring influence on its future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025