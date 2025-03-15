Pope Francis' Bold Reform Agenda: A New Chapter for the Catholic Church

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old pontiff, has approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church. This decision extends his signature initiative, the Synod of Bishops, despite his ongoing health battle with double pneumonia. The reforms aim to include greater roles for women and LGBTQ people in the Church.

The Vatican announced that consultations with Catholics worldwide will precede another summit in 2028. Francis made this decision from Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he remains hospitalized. His extended absence fueled rumors of potential resignation, emulating his predecessor Benedict XVI, but recent actions signal his intent to continue leading.

Cardinal Mario Grech, overseeing the reform process, described it as a 'new missionary impulse'. Despite criticism from some senior cardinals, the reforms represent hope for Francis' supporters. As he recovers, the pope's continued efforts to modernize the Church reinforce his enduring influence on its future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)