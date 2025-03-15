Holi Celebration Erupts into Violence in Dwarka's Goyla Dairy: A Colorful Conflict
A Holi celebration in Dwarka's Goyla Dairy turned violent after a color-splashing incident led to an assault and taxi vandalism. The altercation began between Raju Kumar and a local boy, escalated with vandalism, and resulted in an investigation. Police are currently probing the incident.
A vibrant Holi celebration spiraled into violence in Dwarka's Goyla Dairy area on Saturday, escalating from a simple splash of color to a full-fledged assault.
The incident took place at Chhath Ghat Park when Raju Kumar, intending to spend a peaceful day with his friend Rajesh, found himself in the midst of chaos.
Allegedly, a splash of color hit a local boy and conflict ensued, leading to vandalism of Kumar's taxi. Police quickly responded, initiating an investigation into this colorful confrontation turned sour.
