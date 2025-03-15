Pope Francis Shows Remarkable Recovery from Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis remains stable while recuperating at Rome's Gemelli hospital, as confirmed by a Vatican statement on Saturday. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling double pneumonia and has made notable progress in the past week.

Admitted on February 14, Pope Francis is increasingly reducing his use of mechanical ventilation at night. This development signifies an encouraging step forward in addressing his respiratory challenges.

The Vatican expressed optimism regarding the pope's health, praising the advancements in his condition and reinforcing hopes for a swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)