Pope Francis Shows Remarkable Recovery from Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, 88, is showing significant improvement in his recovery from double pneumonia, according to the Vatican. Admitted on February 14, the pontiff is gradually reducing his reliance on mechanical ventilation, indicating progress in his respiratory health. His condition remains stable at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:37 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis remains stable while recuperating at Rome's Gemelli hospital, as confirmed by a Vatican statement on Saturday. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling double pneumonia and has made notable progress in the past week.

Admitted on February 14, Pope Francis is increasingly reducing his use of mechanical ventilation at night. This development signifies an encouraging step forward in addressing his respiratory challenges.

The Vatican expressed optimism regarding the pope's health, praising the advancements in his condition and reinforcing hopes for a swift recovery.

