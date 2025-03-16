Pope Francis: Health Battle Unfolds Amid Commitment to Reform

Pope Francis's health shows signs of improvement as he battles double pneumonia at a Rome hospital. The Vatican announced that the Pope, suffering from lung infections, is reducing dependency on mechanical ventilation during nighttime. His condition remains stable, reflecting positive progress in recent days.

Hospitalized since February 14, the Pope, who just marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy, has been absent from public appearances, including missing Sunday prayers for five consecutive weeks. The Vatican's statement highlights ongoing medical treatments and therapies aimed at enabling his gradual improvement.

The Vatican continues to provide periodic medical updates, though they are now less frequent than the earlier twice-daily reports. Besides focusing on recovery, Pope Francis approved the initiation of a three-year plan for potential reforms in the global Catholic Church, intending to sustain his leadership despite current health issues.

