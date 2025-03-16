Left Menu

Pope Francis: Health Battle Unfolds Amid Commitment to Reform

Pope Francis is gradually recovering from double pneumonia as he remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Despite his health issues, he's focused on Church reforms, indicating his desire to continue his papacy. Medical updates have been reduced in frequency as his condition stabilizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:34 IST
Pope Francis: Health Battle Unfolds Amid Commitment to Reform
Pope Francis

Pope Francis's health shows signs of improvement as he battles double pneumonia at a Rome hospital. The Vatican announced that the Pope, suffering from lung infections, is reducing dependency on mechanical ventilation during nighttime. His condition remains stable, reflecting positive progress in recent days.

Hospitalized since February 14, the Pope, who just marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy, has been absent from public appearances, including missing Sunday prayers for five consecutive weeks. The Vatican's statement highlights ongoing medical treatments and therapies aimed at enabling his gradual improvement.

The Vatican continues to provide periodic medical updates, though they are now less frequent than the earlier twice-daily reports. Besides focusing on recovery, Pope Francis approved the initiation of a three-year plan for potential reforms in the global Catholic Church, intending to sustain his leadership despite current health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025