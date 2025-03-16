Stalled Restoration: Azimganj Sarai's Battle Against Time and Bureaucracy

Efforts to restore the historic Azimganj Sarai within Delhi's National Zoological Park face significant delays due to restrictions by zoo authorities, reports a source from the Art, Culture and Language Department (ACL).

Despite continuous requests for permission to conduct essential conservation work, the monument's condition continues to degrade, as noted by an ACL official. However, zoo officials deny receiving any such proposals, further stalling the process.

Declared a protected monument and originally a Mughal-era structure, Azimganj Sarai has suffered years of neglect. Attempts to clear the site of vegetation and assess structural repairs are hampered by bureaucratic challenges and restrictive zoo policies, endangering this piece of cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)