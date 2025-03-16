Left Menu

Stalled Restoration: Azimganj Sarai's Battle Against Time and Bureaucracy

Efforts to restore Azimganj Sarai, a Mughal-era monument in Delhi, are stalled due to restrictions from the National Zoological Park. Despite being a protected monument, bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of maintenance have left the site in a deteriorating state. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture had successfully restored parts of it before the work halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:02 IST
Stalled Restoration: Azimganj Sarai's Battle Against Time and Bureaucracy
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to restore the historic Azimganj Sarai within Delhi's National Zoological Park face significant delays due to restrictions by zoo authorities, reports a source from the Art, Culture and Language Department (ACL).

Despite continuous requests for permission to conduct essential conservation work, the monument's condition continues to degrade, as noted by an ACL official. However, zoo officials deny receiving any such proposals, further stalling the process.

Declared a protected monument and originally a Mughal-era structure, Azimganj Sarai has suffered years of neglect. Attempts to clear the site of vegetation and assess structural repairs are hampered by bureaucratic challenges and restrictive zoo policies, endangering this piece of cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025