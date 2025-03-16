Stalled Restoration: Azimganj Sarai's Battle Against Time and Bureaucracy
Efforts to restore Azimganj Sarai, a Mughal-era monument in Delhi, are stalled due to restrictions from the National Zoological Park. Despite being a protected monument, bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of maintenance have left the site in a deteriorating state. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture had successfully restored parts of it before the work halted.
Efforts to restore the historic Azimganj Sarai within Delhi's National Zoological Park face significant delays due to restrictions by zoo authorities, reports a source from the Art, Culture and Language Department (ACL).
Despite continuous requests for permission to conduct essential conservation work, the monument's condition continues to degrade, as noted by an ACL official. However, zoo officials deny receiving any such proposals, further stalling the process.
Declared a protected monument and originally a Mughal-era structure, Azimganj Sarai has suffered years of neglect. Attempts to clear the site of vegetation and assess structural repairs are hampered by bureaucratic challenges and restrictive zoo policies, endangering this piece of cultural heritage.
