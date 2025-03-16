Left Menu

Celebrating The Literary Legacy of Ramakanta Rath: A Revered Odia Poet Passes

Ramakanta Rath, an eminent Odia poet and former bureaucrat, passed away at 90 in Bhubaneswar. Celebrated for his contributions to Indian literature, Rath was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and several other accolades. His funeral will be held with state honours in Puri Swargadwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Odia poet and former bureaucrat Ramakanta Rath passed away at his residence in Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar on Sunday, as confirmed by family sources. Rath, a highly respected figure in Indian literature and recipient of the Padma Bhushan, was 90 years old.

Rath leaves behind a remarkable literary legacy with works like "Aneka Kothari" and "Sri Radha." His poetry resonated across different sections of society, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, who paid tributes recognizing his significant contributions to Odia and Indian literature.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his condolences, emphasizing Rath's dual impact in Indian administration and literature. Rath's last rites will be conducted with full state honours in Puri Swargadwar, following the arrival of his son from abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

