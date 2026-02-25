Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit Strengthens India-Israel Ties Amid Diaspora's Enthusiasm

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a landmark visit to Israel, the Indian diaspora is excited, viewing his trip as a symbol of the strong, historical bond between the two nations. The visit signifies deepening ties and provides an opportunity for discussions on strategic partnerships across various sectors.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Jerusalem express excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

As Jerusalem eagerly awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit, India's vibrant diaspora in Israel is abuzz with palpable excitement. For Indian-origin Jews and expatriates, Modi's arrival highlights a strengthening of the longstanding, strategic ties between India and Israel—a relationship they've come to cherish with pride.

Community members underscore their deep-rooted dual identity, expressing gratitude towards Modi's visit. "We proudly celebrate Prime Minister Modi's rapport with Israel," one community member remarked. The sentiment is echoed by many who see India and Israel as aligned in addressing regional challenges.

The visit further marks a bridge to the nations' rich multicultural history. Ruth Greenfield, with family ties to India, emphasizes efforts to preserve the Indian-Jewish legacy. Prime Minister Modi's agenda includes comprehensive talks with Israeli counterparts, focusing on diverse sectors such as technology, agriculture, and security.

