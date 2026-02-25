Modi's Historic Visit Strengthens India-Israel Ties Amid Diaspora's Enthusiasm

As Jerusalem eagerly awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit, India's vibrant diaspora in Israel is abuzz with palpable excitement. For Indian-origin Jews and expatriates, Modi's arrival highlights a strengthening of the longstanding, strategic ties between India and Israel—a relationship they've come to cherish with pride.

Community members underscore their deep-rooted dual identity, expressing gratitude towards Modi's visit. "We proudly celebrate Prime Minister Modi's rapport with Israel," one community member remarked. The sentiment is echoed by many who see India and Israel as aligned in addressing regional challenges.

The visit further marks a bridge to the nations' rich multicultural history. Ruth Greenfield, with family ties to India, emphasizes efforts to preserve the Indian-Jewish legacy. Prime Minister Modi's agenda includes comprehensive talks with Israeli counterparts, focusing on diverse sectors such as technology, agriculture, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)