Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards 2025 Celebrate Community Contributions

The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu organized the inaugural Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards 2025 to honor individuals and institutions benefiting Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Justice K R Shriram presented the awards, while S Gurumurthy unveiled the community's first services directory. Notable recipients included Dr. Irai Anbu and CD Sanath Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:28 IST
The Rajasthani Association Tamil Nadu celebrated its first-ever Rajasthani-Tamil Seva Awards 2025 event on Sunday. The ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions of individuals and institutions to the betterment of Tamil Nadu and the neighboring Puducherry union territory.

The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Justice K R Shriram, graced the event by presenting the awards. In a significant highlight of the event, S Gurumurthy, Editor of the Tamil weekly Tughlaq and head of the award jury, released the association's inaugural services directory titled 'Rajasthanis in Tamilnadu: 100 years of Legacy.'

The awards celebrated notable figures such as former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr. Irai Anbu and educationist CD Sanath Kumar, among others, applauding their exceptional contributions in various categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

