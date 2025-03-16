Marathon Mishap: Offensive Prizes Spark Apology in Taiwan

In a surprising turn of events, organizers of a marathon in southern Taiwan have issued a public apology after offending participants and the public by distributing trophies shaped like a golden Chinese machine gun. This incident, which has unearthed deep-rooted tensions, involved a high-profile lawmaker and drew criticism from various quarters.

Legislator Hsu Chi-chieh from the Democratic Progressive Party, which advocates for Taiwan's independence from China, expressed regret over the misstep. Hsu clarified that featuring the image of a Chinese QBZ-95 rifle on top-winner trophies was a grave oversight, not a political statement. All recipients will be offered an alternative award, defusing potential controversy amid rising China-Taiwan tensions.

The blunder inadvertently comes as President William Lai Ching-te highlighted increased vigilance against Chinese influence, labeling mainland China a 'foreign hostile force.' Furthermore, the marathon's route highlighting Taiwan's military landscape added fuel to the fire. Despite facilitation of the event by Taiwan's defense facilities, organizers maintain the prize design was their sole decision, not the military's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)