Yemen's Independence Bid: Southern Separatists Eye Referendum
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council plans a referendum on southern independence in two years, following recent territorial gains. This move has sparked tensions between Gulf powers, with the UAE-backed STC previously part of Yemen's Saudi-supported government against the Houthi movement.
Yemen's southern separatist movement announced its intention on Friday to conduct a referendum for independence from the north within two years. This follows their recent territorial expansions, which have intensified conflicts among Gulf nations.
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), bolstered by the United Arab Emirates, has been a significant force within Yemen's internationally recognized government. This administration, with support from Saudi Arabia, has been spearheading the campaign against the Houthi movement.
The push for southern independence marks a significant political shift in Yemen, raising concerns about further regional instability and the balance of power among Middle Eastern countries.
