Left Menu

Yemen's Independence Bid: Southern Separatists Eye Referendum

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council plans a referendum on southern independence in two years, following recent territorial gains. This move has sparked tensions between Gulf powers, with the UAE-backed STC previously part of Yemen's Saudi-supported government against the Houthi movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:54 IST
Yemen's Independence Bid: Southern Separatists Eye Referendum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yemen's southern separatist movement announced its intention on Friday to conduct a referendum for independence from the north within two years. This follows their recent territorial expansions, which have intensified conflicts among Gulf nations.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), bolstered by the United Arab Emirates, has been a significant force within Yemen's internationally recognized government. This administration, with support from Saudi Arabia, has been spearheading the campaign against the Houthi movement.

The push for southern independence marks a significant political shift in Yemen, raising concerns about further regional instability and the balance of power among Middle Eastern countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
2
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global
3
Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026