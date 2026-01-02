Yemen's Independence Bid: Southern Separatists Eye Referendum

Yemen's southern separatist movement announced its intention on Friday to conduct a referendum for independence from the north within two years. This follows their recent territorial expansions, which have intensified conflicts among Gulf nations.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), bolstered by the United Arab Emirates, has been a significant force within Yemen's internationally recognized government. This administration, with support from Saudi Arabia, has been spearheading the campaign against the Houthi movement.

The push for southern independence marks a significant political shift in Yemen, raising concerns about further regional instability and the balance of power among Middle Eastern countries.

