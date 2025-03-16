From Humble Beginnings: Modi's Journey of Service and Simplicity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delved into his early life experiences during a podcast with Lex Fridman, highlighting his upbringing in extreme poverty. Modi attributed his life's lessons to the time spent at his father's tea shop and his mother's dedication to serving others with traditional remedies.

Modi recalled living in a small, crowded house where his entire family resided. Despite financial struggles, his parents ensured he and his siblings never felt deprived. His mother's emphasis on cleanliness and service became deeply ingrained in his character, shaping his ethos of empathy and societal care.

Modi shared stories of childhood endeavors, like using chalk to polish his prized canvas shoes, and how interacting with various people at the tea shop honed his observational skills. He credited these experiences and his exposure to spiritual teachings during his Himalayan trips as pivotal in forming his inner strength and leadership qualities.

