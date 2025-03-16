Pope Francis in Hospital: A Rare Glimpse Behind Closed Doors
Pope Francis, age 88, is shown in the hospital for the first time after being treated for severe double pneumonia. He was admitted on February 14 to Rome's Gemelli hospital. Recent images depict him celebrating Mass in a hospital chapel, appearing to breathe independently.
Pope Francis, aged 88, has been sighted in hospital for the first time since he began treatment for double pneumonia. The Vatican released an image of the pontiff engaged in mass celebration inside the chapel of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14.
The image, showing Pope Francis from behind, marks his first public appearance since entering the medical facility. The Vatican reports that the pope is receiving evolving treatment for a severe respiratory infection.
Despite requiring oxygen assistance during his hospital stay, the photograph reveals Pope Francis breathing independently, offering hope as he continues his recovery journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- hospital
- image
- double pneumonia
- Rome
- Vatican
- breathing
- respiratory
- chapel
- Mass
ALSO READ
Pope suffers new breathing issues and is put back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, Vatican says, reports AP.
EU Extends CO2 Emission Deadline, Giving Automakers Breathing Space
Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical ventilation, just high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican says, reports AP.
Pope Francis Resting Post-Treatment for Bilateral Pneumonia in Rome
UPDATE 1-After another 'tranquil' night in hospital, Pope is resting, Vatican says