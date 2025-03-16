Pope Francis in Hospital: A Rare Glimpse Behind Closed Doors

Pope Francis, aged 88, has been sighted in hospital for the first time since he began treatment for double pneumonia. The Vatican released an image of the pontiff engaged in mass celebration inside the chapel of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14.

The image, showing Pope Francis from behind, marks his first public appearance since entering the medical facility. The Vatican reports that the pope is receiving evolving treatment for a severe respiratory infection.

Despite requiring oxygen assistance during his hospital stay, the photograph reveals Pope Francis breathing independently, offering hope as he continues his recovery journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)