Pope Francis in Hospital: A Rare Glimpse Behind Closed Doors

Pope Francis, age 88, is shown in the hospital for the first time after being treated for severe double pneumonia. He was admitted on February 14 to Rome's Gemelli hospital. Recent images depict him celebrating Mass in a hospital chapel, appearing to breathe independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:50 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, aged 88, has been sighted in hospital for the first time since he began treatment for double pneumonia. The Vatican released an image of the pontiff engaged in mass celebration inside the chapel of Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was admitted on February 14.

The image, showing Pope Francis from behind, marks his first public appearance since entering the medical facility. The Vatican reports that the pope is receiving evolving treatment for a severe respiratory infection.

Despite requiring oxygen assistance during his hospital stay, the photograph reveals Pope Francis breathing independently, offering hope as he continues his recovery journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

