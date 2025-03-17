Left Menu

Star-Studded Celebration: Rasha Thadani's 20th Birthday Bash in Mumbai

Rasha Thadani's 20th birthday in Mumbai was a star-studded event with Bollywood celebrities like Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia gracing the occasion. The theme appeared to be black or black-white, as noted from the outfits. Rasha, with her recent debut in 'Azaad', attracted significant attention.

Ibrahim Khan, Raveena Tandon, Tamannaah Bhatia (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, celebrated her 20th birthday with a dazzling party in Mumbai on Sunday. The event was a magnet for Bollywood stars, drawing an audience that included Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Rasha's recent debut in the film 'Azaad', where she starred alongside Aaman Devgan, Ajay Devgn's niece, has been a talking point, further enhanced by her commendable dance performance in the hit track 'Uyi Amma'.

The birthday bash was held at a chic venue in Bandra, Mumbai, with a suggested color theme of black or black-white based on guests' attire. Raveena Tandon, in a stunning sleeveless black dress, made a striking entrance, delighting photographers with her poses ahead of entering the venue. The festivity was not just about the celebrities but also a significant spotlight on rising stars.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, whose recent debut has caught the industry's eye, sported a casual yet stylish ensemble of a white T-shirt paired with a black shirt and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya, another newcomer, made a bold choice with his black shirt featuring a 'Uyi Amma' song poster design. Tamannaah Bhatia left an impression in her sleek black dress and matching striped jacket, while Aaman Devgan, Rasha's co-star, looked dapper in a black blazer. The highlight of the evening was undeniably the birthday girl, Rasha, in a body-hugging black dress, captivating cameras and fans alike with her poised entrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

