Unveiling the Giants: The Biggest Dinosaurs Ever!

What was the biggest dinosaur to ever roam the Earth? This question fascinates both palaeontologists and dinosaur enthusiasts across the globe.

Experts use bone measurements and mathematical models to estimate dinosaur sizes, although fragments often lead to contentious debates in the scientific community.

Titanosaurs, particularly Patagotitan, Argentinosaurus, and Puertasaurus, are considered the largest. Meanwhile, Spinosaurus stands out as the largest carnivore of its time, living in what is now North Africa.

