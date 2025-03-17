Left Menu

Unveiling the Giants: The Biggest Dinosaurs Ever!

Palaeontologists are captivated by the size of record-breaking dinosaurs worldwide. Through measuring bone proportions and using mathematical models, they estimate these creatures' sizes. Titanosaurs, particularly Patagotitan, Argentinosaurus, and Puertasaurus, are leading contenders for the biggest. Spinosaurus, the largest carnivorous dinosaur, thrived in North Africa during the Cretaceous period.

What was the biggest dinosaur to ever roam the Earth? This question fascinates both palaeontologists and dinosaur enthusiasts across the globe.

Experts use bone measurements and mathematical models to estimate dinosaur sizes, although fragments often lead to contentious debates in the scientific community.

Titanosaurs, particularly Patagotitan, Argentinosaurus, and Puertasaurus, are considered the largest. Meanwhile, Spinosaurus stands out as the largest carnivore of its time, living in what is now North Africa.

