Modi and Trump: A Transcontinental Bond on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with podcaster Lex Fridman. Modi commended Trump for prioritizing national interests and expressed admiration for his bravery. Modi discussed foreign affairs and his peace efforts, while Fridman, a renowned podcaster, has hosted various global leaders on his show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:25 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump on Monday highlighted a significant conversation between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and popular US-based podcaster, computer scientist Lex Fridman by sharing it on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In the engaging three-hour interaction, Modi articulated that he connects well with Trump as both prioritize their countries above all. He praised Trump's courage, recalling instances when Trump showed unwavering support and trust, even during challenging times like the 'Howdy Modi' event and following an assassination attempt.

Diving into global diplomacy, Modi emphasized his peacekeeping role and highlighted initiatives to encourage dialogue between Russian and Ukrainian leaders. On the podcast, Modi and Fridman, who launched his show in 2018, delved into Modi's life and foreign policy insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

