Gritty New Series 'Paan Parda Zarda' Readies for Release

'Paan Parda Zarda' wraps up production. Set in Central India, the series offers an action-packed narrative. Featuring a star-studded cast, it's directed by renowned filmmakers and supported by major production houses. Viewers can anticipate a gripping story of power, betrayal, and survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:57 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The filming of the much-anticipated series 'Paan Parda Zarda' has officially wrapped, the producers announced recently. Set within the vibrant yet gritty environment of Central India, this web show promises an electrifying mix of action, drama, and intrigue, as revealed in a press statement.

Prominent actors such as Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi, and Priyanshu Painyuli headline the series. The announcement was made by Jio Studios on their social media platform, featuring a captivating collage of images from the shoot. 'And that’s a wrap on #PaanPardaZarda,' the post exclaimed, heralding a tale of power, betrayal, and survival.

The series is directed by a team of acclaimed filmmakers including Gurmmeet Singh and Suparn S Varma, with the script penned by Hussain Dalal, Radhika Anand, and others. 'Paan Parda Zarda' represents a collaboration between Jio Studios, Reliance Entertainment, and Dreamers and Doers Co., with producers Jyoti Deshpande and Namit Sharma attached to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

