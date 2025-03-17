Controversy Over Cow Protection: Shankaracharya's Stand

In a bold stance against the constraints on discussing cow protection, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarand voiced his concerns on Monday after being halted by Delhi Police near the Communist Party of India's office in Narela.

The religious leader from Uttarakhand, representing the Jyotish Peeth, intended to visit political offices across Delhi on March 17 to address cow slaughter, a topic he claims is often suppressed.

Despite being obstructed by police barricades en route, Swami Avimukteshwarand remains resolute, asserting that the advocates for cow protection will ultimately make their voices heard nationwide.

