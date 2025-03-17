Controversy Over Cow Protection: Shankaracharya's Stand
Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarand is facing resistance in his efforts to discuss cow protection across political offices in Delhi. Stopped by police en route to the Communist Party office, he highlights the challenge of speaking about cow slaughter in India and demands attention to the issue.
In a bold stance against the constraints on discussing cow protection, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarand voiced his concerns on Monday after being halted by Delhi Police near the Communist Party of India's office in Narela.
The religious leader from Uttarakhand, representing the Jyotish Peeth, intended to visit political offices across Delhi on March 17 to address cow slaughter, a topic he claims is often suppressed.
Despite being obstructed by police barricades en route, Swami Avimukteshwarand remains resolute, asserting that the advocates for cow protection will ultimately make their voices heard nationwide.
