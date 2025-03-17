Left Menu

Controversy Over Cow Protection: Shankaracharya's Stand

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarand is facing resistance in his efforts to discuss cow protection across political offices in Delhi. Stopped by police en route to the Communist Party office, he highlights the challenge of speaking about cow slaughter in India and demands attention to the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:48 IST
Controversy Over Cow Protection: Shankaracharya's Stand
Shankaracharya
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stance against the constraints on discussing cow protection, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarand voiced his concerns on Monday after being halted by Delhi Police near the Communist Party of India's office in Narela.

The religious leader from Uttarakhand, representing the Jyotish Peeth, intended to visit political offices across Delhi on March 17 to address cow slaughter, a topic he claims is often suppressed.

Despite being obstructed by police barricades en route, Swami Avimukteshwarand remains resolute, asserting that the advocates for cow protection will ultimately make their voices heard nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025