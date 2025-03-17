Celebrating Creativity: Chandigarh Lit Fest Literati 2025 to Illuminate Minds

The 2025 Spring Edition of the Chandigarh Lit Fest Literati is set to unfold on March 22, orchestrated by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS). This vibrant literary festival promises a single-day jubilation steeped in the theme 'A Festival of Ideas,' a gathering for authors, artists, and thinkers to share insights.

Festival Director and CLS Chairperson Dr. Sumita Misra highlighted the event's enduring appeal to literature enthusiasts, aiming to strengthen writer-reader bonds this year. Among the standout sessions is an enthralling discussion with acclaimed photographer Raghu Rai and an engaging dialogue with art historian Dr. Alka Pande.

Key highlights include the unveiling of Lt Gen Satish Dua's book 'Bravest of The Brave' and a poignant dialogue with Geetika Lidder and her daughter Aashna Lidder about Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder. A soulful session 'Naghme aur Nazm' will feature poetic explorations, with other sessions spotlighting gender and resilience themes.

