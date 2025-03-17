Left Menu

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Hidden Struggles and Battling Inner Demons

Justin Bieber candidly shared his inner struggles, revealing feelings of being overwhelmed and the importance of acknowledging negative emotions like hate. He emphasized the need to confront such feelings to let them go, while also addressing persistent unfounded rumors about his health and personal life.

Updated: 17-03-2025 17:50 IST
Justin Bieber (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Pop sensation Justin Bieber has opened up about his internal battles, expressing he felt 'drowning' amidst a sea of unspoken hate. In a heartfelt post, Bieber shared how childhood advice to avoid hate made him bury such emotions deep, hurting his mental well-being.

Bieber emphasized acknowledging hate as a first step to overcoming it, citing past hurts as a source of these feelings. His candid revelation underscores a broader message of confronting negativity to heal and move forward.

Amid his personal revelations, Bieber addressed unfounded rumors about his health and drug use. A statement from his team refuted these claims as baseless, underscoring the persistent challenges celebrities face from public speculation and misinformation.

