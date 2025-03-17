Justin Bieber Opens Up About Hidden Struggles and Battling Inner Demons

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has opened up about his internal battles, expressing he felt 'drowning' amidst a sea of unspoken hate. In a heartfelt post, Bieber shared how childhood advice to avoid hate made him bury such emotions deep, hurting his mental well-being.

Bieber emphasized acknowledging hate as a first step to overcoming it, citing past hurts as a source of these feelings. His candid revelation underscores a broader message of confronting negativity to heal and move forward.

Amid his personal revelations, Bieber addressed unfounded rumors about his health and drug use. A statement from his team refuted these claims as baseless, underscoring the persistent challenges celebrities face from public speculation and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)