Entertainment Buzz: Conan's Oscars Return, Liam Payne Memorial, Kim Soo-hyun's Scandal, and More

Comedian Conan O'Brien will return to host the Oscars in 2026 after a successful 2025 telecast. In other news, fans commemorate Liam Payne in Buenos Aires, Kim Soo-hyun faces brand abandonment amid a dating scandal, and Drake's label seeks to dismiss a defamation lawsuit involving Kendrick Lamar's track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:27 IST
Conan O'Brien

Comedian Conan O'Brien, renowned for his late-night show antics, will once again take center stage as the host of the Oscars in 2026, announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. O'Brien's last stint as host in 2025 drew a record audience of 19.7 million U.S. viewers, according to ABC.

Meanwhile, in Buenos Aires, devoted fans of the late British singer Liam Payne have dedicated a commemorative bench in his honor. Payne tragically succumbed to an accident at his hotel, falling from the third floor. The culture of dedicating benches is a token of remembrance often seen in British public spaces.

In South Korea, actor Kim Soo-hyun faces the consequences of a dating scandal involving actress Kim Sae-ron, leading brands like Prada to sever ties. The controversy emerged from accusations of an inappropriate relationship shared when Sae-ron was underage. Additionally, Drake's label, Universal Music Group, moves to dismiss a defamation lawsuit involving alleged defamatory lyrics in Kendrick Lamar's single 'Not Like Us,' invoking First Amendment protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

