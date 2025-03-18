Left Menu

Mariah Carey Honored with Icon Award at iHeart Radio Music Awards 2025

Mariah Carey received the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards. Known for her diva persona, she humorously addressed the lighting during her acceptance. Carey spoke on her love for radio. Lady Gaga was recognized with the Innovator Award and honored her grandmothers' influence.

Mariah Carey (Image source: Instagram/ @mariahcarey). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

Mariah Carey, the renowned American singer-songwriter, was celebrated with the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards, held in Los Angeles, as reported by Deadline.

The event was marked by Carey's signature humor as she playfully commented on the lighting upon receiving her award, capturing yet another memorable Mariah moment.

In her acceptance speech, Carey emphasized her enduring appreciation for radio, recounting her childhood dream of being broadcast across airwaves, which remains magical to her.

In addition to Carey, Lady Gaga was honored with the Innovator Award, recognizing her artistic contributions. Gaga, dressed in a stunning red ensemble, expressed gratitude to her family, notably her Italian-American grandmothers, as pivotal influences on her career.

She also took the opportunity to express her support for the LGBTQ+ community during her speech, highlighting her commitment to social issues. Gaga will feature in the upcoming second season of the series 'Wednesday', starring Jenna Ortega.

