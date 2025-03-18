Mahakumbh: The Spirit of Unity in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Mahakumbh's role in strengthening India's unity and silencing doubts about the country's capability to host such grand events. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he credited the success of the event to the tireless efforts of numerous contributors from both government and society.

The Mahakumbh drew millions of devotees who overlooked personal convenience to unite in devotion, displaying an extraordinary testament to India's strength amid global instability. Modi emphasized the profound unity demonstrated, where attendees shed egos in favor of collective celebration at Prayagraj, embodying the essence of 'we' over 'I'.

He compared the event to key moments in India's independence struggle, marking it as a milestone reflecting an awakened national consciousness. This grand gathering at the Sangam, with voices chanting in unison, showcased 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and renewed the commitment to Indian unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)