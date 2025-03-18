Sulbha Arya: From Kantaben to Care with Love

Veteran actor Sulbha Arya became a household name with her role as Kantaben in the 2003 hit film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. Despite her popularity, Arya remains humble and unsure of what made the character resonate with audiences.

The beloved movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar, featured an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. Arya's portrayal of the speechless and scandalized house help, Kantaben, became iconic.

Currently, Arya shines in the short film '2050 Care with Love', directed by Lakshmi Iyer. The film, available on YouTube, explores the relationship between an elder, played by Arya, and her caretaker, portrayed by Jamie Lever. Arya appreciates the deeper roles now being crafted for women in cinema.

