Sulbha Arya: From Kantaben to Care with Love
Sulbha Arya, known for her iconic role as Kantaben in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', captivated audiences with her charming performance. Despite her popularity, Arya is modest about her success. She stars in '2050 Care with Love', a short film exploring deep connections, and highlights the improved roles for women in cinema.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Sulbha Arya became a household name with her role as Kantaben in the 2003 hit film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. Despite her popularity, Arya remains humble and unsure of what made the character resonate with audiences.
The beloved movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar, featured an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. Arya's portrayal of the speechless and scandalized house help, Kantaben, became iconic.
Currently, Arya shines in the short film '2050 Care with Love', directed by Lakshmi Iyer. The film, available on YouTube, explores the relationship between an elder, played by Arya, and her caretaker, portrayed by Jamie Lever. Arya appreciates the deeper roles now being crafted for women in cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Star-Studded Affair: Shah Rukh Khan & A-list Celebs Shine at Konark Gowariker's Wedding
Shah Rukh Khan Joins LT Foods for DAAWAT® Basmati Promotion
Shah Rukh Khan Steals the Show at 2025 IIFA Awards with Iconic Performance
Shah Rukh Khan Kicks Off IIFA 2025 in Jaipur Amid Fans Frenzy
Shah Rukh Khan Shines at IIFA's Silver Jubilee