Karan Johar Defends 'Nadaaniyan' Amid Criticism

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently addressed the backlash his film 'Nadaaniyan' received, emphasizing his respect for critics while critiquing violent language in reviews. He argued that such harsh commentary reflects on the reviewers themselves rather than the film.

The romantic-comedy, showcasing emerging talents Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was criticized for its storyline and acting. Johar acknowledged that everyone, including filmmakers, has flaws and encouraged more compassionate criticism, likening harsh words to violence.

Punjabi star Gippy Grewal, who collaborated with Johar on another project, shared his supportive view that criticism often serves as motivation for improvement, despite initial disappointment.

