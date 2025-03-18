Karan Johar Defends 'Nadaaniyan' Amid Criticism
Filmmaker Karan Johar addressed criticism of his home production 'Nadaaniyan', advocating for respectful discourse from critics. He emphasizes that harsh language reflects on critics more than the film itself. Johar calls for compassionate critique, while Punjabi star Gippy Grewal supports criticism as a growth catalyst.
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently addressed the backlash his film 'Nadaaniyan' received, emphasizing his respect for critics while critiquing violent language in reviews. He argued that such harsh commentary reflects on the reviewers themselves rather than the film.
The romantic-comedy, showcasing emerging talents Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was criticized for its storyline and acting. Johar acknowledged that everyone, including filmmakers, has flaws and encouraged more compassionate criticism, likening harsh words to violence.
Punjabi star Gippy Grewal, who collaborated with Johar on another project, shared his supportive view that criticism often serves as motivation for improvement, despite initial disappointment.
