Diwali Festivities Await Sunita Williams' Return to Ancestral Village

The ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams in Gujarat's Mehsana district is preparing for a celebration akin to Diwali as villagers eagerly await her return to Earth. Williams has been aboard the International Space Station for nine months and is set to return with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Jhulasan village, home to Williams' father Deepak Pandya, is buzzing with excitement. Villagers, united in prayers, have kept an Akhand Jyot (eternal flame) burning at the local temple for her safe return. According to Williams' cousin Navin Pandya, a grand procession is planned, replete with prayer chanting and fireworks to welcome the astronaut home.

The community's enthusiasm is fueled by the news of Williams' third space mission. Residents are keen to extend an invitation for her to visit Jhulasan, making her welcomed return to her roots a symbol of pride and achievement. Meanwhile, Williams holds a distinguished record for the most spacewalking hours by a female astronaut.

