Left Menu

Diwali Festivities Await Sunita Williams' Return to Ancestral Village

Residents of Sunita Williams' ancestral village in Gujarat are celebrating her return from space with Diwali-like festivities. Williams is returning to Earth after a nine-month mission at the International Space Station, marking her third space mission. Villagers are planning a grand procession and pray for her safe arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mehsana | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:28 IST
Diwali Festivities Await Sunita Williams' Return to Ancestral Village
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

The ancestral village of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams in Gujarat's Mehsana district is preparing for a celebration akin to Diwali as villagers eagerly await her return to Earth. Williams has been aboard the International Space Station for nine months and is set to return with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore.

Jhulasan village, home to Williams' father Deepak Pandya, is buzzing with excitement. Villagers, united in prayers, have kept an Akhand Jyot (eternal flame) burning at the local temple for her safe return. According to Williams' cousin Navin Pandya, a grand procession is planned, replete with prayer chanting and fireworks to welcome the astronaut home.

The community's enthusiasm is fueled by the news of Williams' third space mission. Residents are keen to extend an invitation for her to visit Jhulasan, making her welcomed return to her roots a symbol of pride and achievement. Meanwhile, Williams holds a distinguished record for the most spacewalking hours by a female astronaut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025