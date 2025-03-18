Left Menu

Rally of Courage: Shaurya Yatra's Journey Across India

The Shaurya Yatra, a collaborative bike rally by Assam Rifles, Indian Army, and civilians, spans over 4,000 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, promoting national integration and honoring armed forces' sacrifices. Led by Colonel J S Mehta, the rally engages with the public to inspire unity and pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:33 IST
Rally of Courage: Shaurya Yatra's Journey Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Shaurya Yatra', a collaborative bike rally involving the Assam Rifles, Indian Army, and civilians, embarked on a significant journey from Danapur in Patna, heading towards Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This remarkable venture aims to traverse over 4,000 kilometers.

Launched on March 12 from Vijaynagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the rally is set to conclude at the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, on March 24, coinciding with the 190th Raising Day of Assam Rifles. Under the leadership of Colonel J S Mehta, the rally commenced in the Danapur cantonment area, showcasing the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Aimed at fostering national unity and recognizing the sacrifices of the armed forces, the participants are engaging with school children and veterans, sharing stories to inspire future generations. Covering around 400 to 450 kilometers daily, the rally plans to navigate through nine states, promoting a message of unity and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025