Rally of Courage: Shaurya Yatra's Journey Across India
The Shaurya Yatra, a collaborative bike rally by Assam Rifles, Indian Army, and civilians, spans over 4,000 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, promoting national integration and honoring armed forces' sacrifices. Led by Colonel J S Mehta, the rally engages with the public to inspire unity and pride.
The 'Shaurya Yatra', a collaborative bike rally involving the Assam Rifles, Indian Army, and civilians, embarked on a significant journey from Danapur in Patna, heading towards Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This remarkable venture aims to traverse over 4,000 kilometers.
Launched on March 12 from Vijaynagar, Arunachal Pradesh, the rally is set to conclude at the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, on March 24, coinciding with the 190th Raising Day of Assam Rifles. Under the leadership of Colonel J S Mehta, the rally commenced in the Danapur cantonment area, showcasing the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.
Aimed at fostering national unity and recognizing the sacrifices of the armed forces, the participants are engaging with school children and veterans, sharing stories to inspire future generations. Covering around 400 to 450 kilometers daily, the rally plans to navigate through nine states, promoting a message of unity and national pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
