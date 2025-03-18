Controversy Surrounds Annual Neja Mela Amid Denied Permissions

The annual Neja Mela, a long-standing cultural event in Sambhal, has sparked controversy after local authorities denied permission for its occurrence. The ban was imposed following concerns over the event's connection to Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, a historical figure linked to invasions and looting in the area.

According to police official Shrish Chandra, moving forward with traditions that glorify figures associated with historical looting was deemed inappropriate. This decision has led to added monitoring of social media platforms to curb any misinformation that might escalate tensions.

Despite longstanding local participation, officials are firm in their stance against the Neja Mela, calling it a symbol of historical oppression. Citizens who manage or participate without permission have been warned of legal consequences, reflecting the heightened vigilance surrounding regional cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)