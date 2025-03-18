Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Annual Neja Mela Amid Denied Permissions

The Neja Mela, a traditional event in Sambhal, faces a ban from local authorities, citing its association with the controversial historical figure Syed Salar Masud Ghazi. Officials raised concerns about the event's historical implications, leading to social media monitoring and strict warnings against rumor-mongering in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Neja Mela, a long-standing cultural event in Sambhal, has sparked controversy after local authorities denied permission for its occurrence. The ban was imposed following concerns over the event's connection to Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, a historical figure linked to invasions and looting in the area.

According to police official Shrish Chandra, moving forward with traditions that glorify figures associated with historical looting was deemed inappropriate. This decision has led to added monitoring of social media platforms to curb any misinformation that might escalate tensions.

Despite longstanding local participation, officials are firm in their stance against the Neja Mela, calling it a symbol of historical oppression. Citizens who manage or participate without permission have been warned of legal consequences, reflecting the heightened vigilance surrounding regional cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

