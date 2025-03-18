Left Menu

Karan Johar Honours Late Father with Dharma's First Punjabi Film 'Akaal'

Karan Johar pays tribute to his late father, Yash Johar, by launching Dharma Productions' first Punjabi film, 'Akaal'. The film, directed and led by Gippy Grewal, celebrates Punjabi culture. With prominent stars like Nimrat Khaira and Gurpreet Ghuggi, 'Akaal' is set to release on April 10.

In an homage to his late father, noted filmmaker Karan Johar is set to launch 'Akaal', marking Dharma Productions' inaugural Punjabi film venture. The film is directed by Punjabi cinema icon Gippy Grewal, who also plays the lead role, accompanied by stars such as Nimrat Khaira and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Johar expressed that releasing the trailer on the birthdays of his mother Hiroo Johar and friend Apoorva Mehta was significant. He highlighted the emotional importance of honouring his father's Punjabi roots through this project and praised Grewal as a talented and humble collaborator.

The film's release, set for April 10, represents not only a personal milestone for Johar but also a cultural celebration of Punjabi cinema's growing influence in the industry. Grewal, known for successful franchises like 'Ardaas' and 'Carry On Jatta', expressed gratitude towards Johar's support in making this dream project a reality.

