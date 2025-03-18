Race Against Time: Shahi Jama Masjid Renovation Amidst Historical Tensions

The painting work at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has reached its third day as it races against a deadline set by the Allahabad High Court.

Supervised by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the whitewashing of the mosque's outer wall has been a focal point of recent tensions, given claims it sits on an ancient Hindu temple site. Mosque committee president Zafar Ali remains optimistic about meeting the deadline but acknowledges potential delays due to Holi holidays and Friday prayers preparations.

District authorities, still tense from November's violent protests, closely oversee the process to adhere to court directives. With previous riots leaving casualties, the committee requested an extension should work lag and highlighted ongoing decoration efforts under ASI's watch.

