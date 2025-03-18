Summer Schedule Unveiled for Vrindavan's Iconic Banke Bihari Temple

The revered Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has announced its summer schedule, according to authorities on Tuesday.

The temple doors will open at 7.45 am, followed by the 'Shringar Aarti' ritual at 7.55 am. Devotees can witness 'Rajbhog' offered to Lord Krishna from 11.00 am to 11.30 am. The 'Rajbhog Aarti' will conclude by 11.55 am, informed Munish Sharma, the temple manager. A break will follow until evening services commence.

The evening session is set to resume at 5.30 pm. The holy proceedings of 'Shayanbhog' will end with the 'Shayanbhog Aarti darshan' slated for 9.25 pm. The revised summer timetable took effect on Sunday, added Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)