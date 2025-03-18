Left Menu

Summer Schedule Unveiled for Vrindavan's Iconic Banke Bihari Temple

The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has introduced its summer timings. The temple opens at 7.45 am with 'Shringar Aarti' at 7.55 am. 'Rajbhog' is offered at 11.00 am followed by a break. The evening session starts at 5.30 pm, concludes with 'Shayanbhog Aarti' at 9.25 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:55 IST
Summer Schedule Unveiled for Vrindavan's Iconic Banke Bihari Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has announced its summer schedule, according to authorities on Tuesday.

The temple doors will open at 7.45 am, followed by the 'Shringar Aarti' ritual at 7.55 am. Devotees can witness 'Rajbhog' offered to Lord Krishna from 11.00 am to 11.30 am. The 'Rajbhog Aarti' will conclude by 11.55 am, informed Munish Sharma, the temple manager. A break will follow until evening services commence.

The evening session is set to resume at 5.30 pm. The holy proceedings of 'Shayanbhog' will end with the 'Shayanbhog Aarti darshan' slated for 9.25 pm. The revised summer timetable took effect on Sunday, added Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025