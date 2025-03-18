Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Mastery: A Symphony Unveiled in London
Ilaiyaraaja, a legendary composer, recently presented his first Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London. With an illustrious career spanning five decades shaping Indian cinema, he has composed over 8,600 songs and created music for 1,523 films. His recent performance marked a historic milestone, celebrated by Prime Minister Modi and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the esteemed musician Ilaiyaraaja, highlighting his groundbreaking achievement of presenting his first Western classical symphony, 'Valiant,' in London, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Ilaiyaraaja, a renowned figure in Indian cinema for over five decades, attended the Rajya Sabha proceedings where Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, praised his unparalleled contribution to music, referencing his extensive work across Indian film industries and his five National Film Awards.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan joined in the accolades, reflecting on her time with the musical genius, reinforcing his status as a towering figure whose work continues to inspire generations globally.
