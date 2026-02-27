The Therian Trend: A New Subculture Howling Through Argentina

In Buenos Aires, public spaces have become stages for an intriguing new subculture—therians. Teenagers gather, donning animal masks and emulating wildlife behavior, in what participants describe as a form of mental or spiritual identification with non-human animals.

The phenomenon has gained momentum on Argentine social media, particularly on TikTok, where the hashtag #therian has amassed over 2 million posts. Influencers and media outlets have taken notice, spurring reactions from fascination to concern.

While some see it as harmless fun or a quest for community, psychologists warn of potential issues if the identification becomes too ingrained. This trend has inspired discussions about identity and its psychological ramifications, as well as a mix of amusement and scrutiny from the public.