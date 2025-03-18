Left Menu

Unnao Sisters Turn Grief into Glory by Joining UP Police Force

Three sisters from the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh achieved a significant milestone by clearing the police constable recruitment exam, fulfilling their late father's dream. Kalpana, Archana, and Sulochana, from Sundarpur village, worked tirelessly to secure their positions, bringing immense joy and pride to their family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, three sisters from Unnao have successfully cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam, fulfilling a long-held dream of their late father. Hailing from Sundarpur village, Kalpana, along with her sisters Archana and Sulochana, were joyously added to the selection list released during the Holi festival.

The sisters' father, Ravindra Kumar, had served as a home guard before his untimely death in 2017. Post his demise, Kalpana assumed financial responsibility for the family, including her mother, sisters, and brother. Determined to honor their father's aspirations, the sisters moved to Civil Lines, Unnao, and dedicated themselves to exam preparation.

Their perseverance bore fruit when all three earned their spots in the police force. As Kalpana commits to ensuring a brighter future for her younger brother, their mother, Rajkumari, expressed profound pride, saying her daughters have achieved what both she and her late husband had dreamed of.

(With inputs from agencies.)

