Sylvester Stallone Returns as 'Tulsa King' for Thrilling Season 3

Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Dwight Manfredi in the third season of Tulsa King. Production has commenced in Atlanta and Oklahoma. Dave Erickson, executive producer, steps up as showrunner. Fans eagerly await more details from Paramount+ about the thrilling series, set to continue captivating audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:36 IST
Sylvester Stallone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sylvester Stallone is set to reprise his role as Oklahoma crime boss Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in the thrilling third season of the hit series Tulsa King. Paramount+ has confirmed that production is underway in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

In a notable development, executive producer Dave Erickson, known for his work on another Taylor Sheridan series, Mayor of Kingstown, assumes the role of sole showrunner for this new season. Erickson recently inked a multi-year agreement with MTV Entertainment Studios, further solidifying his influence on the series.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King boasts a roster of executive producers including Taylor Sheridan, Stallone, and Erickson. In a curious turn of events, Stallone was also named one of President Trump's three 'Special Ambassadors' to Hollywood in January, though the duties of this role remain unspecified. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

