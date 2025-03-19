Left Menu

Unveiling Secrets: The Last JFK Assassination Documents Released

Previously classified JFK assassination documents have been released, revealing new records. Authorized by President Trump, these documents have been uploaded to the U.S. National Archives website. This release has sparked interest, although no groundbreaking revelations are expected. Researchers continue to delve into details of the 1963 assassination and subsequent events.

Updated: 19-03-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:00 IST
The U.S. National Archives has released previously classified documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This move follows an order from President Donald Trump soon after he assumed office. The documents, recently made available online, have ignited renewed interest despite the anticipation of no groundbreaking revelations.

Trump announced the release of 80,000 files, although specifics on how many are new remain unclear. Researchers point out that about 3,000 records remained unreleased until now. The FBI recently discovered an additional 2,400 new records. While these documents are unlikely to present new, earth-shattering insights, the details have drawn considerable interest.

In 1963, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, and Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested as the lone gunman. However, a swirl of alternative theories persists over the years, underscoring the public's enduring interest. A 1990s federal mandate required all assassination-related documents to be centralized at the National Archives by 2017, fostering transparency. President Trump initially aimed for complete release but held some documents back due to national security concerns. The release continues under President Joe Biden's administration, while some records remain classified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

