Left Menu

Statue of Liberty: A Symbol of Tension Between US and France

French politician Raphael Glucksmann calls for the return of the Statue of Liberty to France, citing dissatisfaction with US policies. While his opinion doesn't reflect all, it highlights concerns over US foreign and domestic shifts. The White House rebuffs the idea, emphasizing historical bonds and shared sacrifices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:06 IST
Statue of Liberty: A Symbol of Tension Between US and France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A French politician, Raphael Glucksmann, has sparked controversy by suggesting the United States no longer deserves the Statue of Liberty and calling for its return to France. This comes amidst growing European concern over US foreign and domestic policies during President Donald Trump's administration.

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France symbolizing friendship and freedom, was dedicated in 1886. Glucksmann's remarks underscore European discontent with Trump's perceived authoritarian moves, while reminding the US of France's historical support, particularly during the American Revolutionary War.

The White House quickly dismissed the suggestion, stressing France's wartime reliance on the US. The statue, a World Heritage site, remains US property, highlighting the enduring, albeit strained, relationship between the two nations. Glucksmann insists his comments are meant as a 'wake-up call' to reinvigorate transatlantic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025