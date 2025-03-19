Statue of Liberty: A Symbol of Tension Between US and France

A French politician, Raphael Glucksmann, has sparked controversy by suggesting the United States no longer deserves the Statue of Liberty and calling for its return to France. This comes amidst growing European concern over US foreign and domestic policies during President Donald Trump's administration.

The Statue of Liberty, a gift from France symbolizing friendship and freedom, was dedicated in 1886. Glucksmann's remarks underscore European discontent with Trump's perceived authoritarian moves, while reminding the US of France's historical support, particularly during the American Revolutionary War.

The White House quickly dismissed the suggestion, stressing France's wartime reliance on the US. The statue, a World Heritage site, remains US property, highlighting the enduring, albeit strained, relationship between the two nations. Glucksmann insists his comments are meant as a 'wake-up call' to reinvigorate transatlantic ties.

