Hollywood Director Carl Erik Rinsch Arrested in Netflix Fraud Scandal
Hollywood writer-director Carl Erik Rinsch was arrested for allegedly defrauding Netflix of USD 11 million, meant for a sci-fi show. Instead, he redirected the funds towards failed investments and luxury purchases, including cars and antiques. He faces wire fraud charges with a court hearing in LA.
In a scandal that has rocked Hollywood and the entertainment industry, writer-director Carl Erik Rinsch has been arrested on wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he deceived streaming giant Netflix out of USD 11 million for a sci-fi project that was never completed.
Rinsch, known for directing '47 Ronin,' reportedly rerouted the funds instead of completing the show, spending lavishly on luxury cars, antiques, and investments. The funds had been awarded to finish a show called 'White Horse.'
As Rinsch made his initial court appearance in Los Angeles, questions linger over the misuse of funds intended for entertainment production. His status as a prominent figure in Hollywood has only intensified the spotlight on the charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
