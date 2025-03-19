Hollywood Director Carl Erik Rinsch Arrested in Netflix Fraud Scandal

In a scandal that has rocked Hollywood and the entertainment industry, writer-director Carl Erik Rinsch has been arrested on wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he deceived streaming giant Netflix out of USD 11 million for a sci-fi project that was never completed.

Rinsch, known for directing '47 Ronin,' reportedly rerouted the funds instead of completing the show, spending lavishly on luxury cars, antiques, and investments. The funds had been awarded to finish a show called 'White Horse.'

As Rinsch made his initial court appearance in Los Angeles, questions linger over the misuse of funds intended for entertainment production. His status as a prominent figure in Hollywood has only intensified the spotlight on the charges.

