Left Menu

Hollywood Director Carl Erik Rinsch Arrested in Netflix Fraud Scandal

Hollywood writer-director Carl Erik Rinsch was arrested for allegedly defrauding Netflix of USD 11 million, meant for a sci-fi show. Instead, he redirected the funds towards failed investments and luxury purchases, including cars and antiques. He faces wire fraud charges with a court hearing in LA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:51 IST
Hollywood Director Carl Erik Rinsch Arrested in Netflix Fraud Scandal
director

In a scandal that has rocked Hollywood and the entertainment industry, writer-director Carl Erik Rinsch has been arrested on wire fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he deceived streaming giant Netflix out of USD 11 million for a sci-fi project that was never completed.

Rinsch, known for directing '47 Ronin,' reportedly rerouted the funds instead of completing the show, spending lavishly on luxury cars, antiques, and investments. The funds had been awarded to finish a show called 'White Horse.'

As Rinsch made his initial court appearance in Los Angeles, questions linger over the misuse of funds intended for entertainment production. His status as a prominent figure in Hollywood has only intensified the spotlight on the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025